HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Developments in A.P. a battle between two parties; nothing to do with Telangana, says KTR

September 27, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TDP workers protesting against the arrest of N.Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada.

TDP workers protesting against the arrest of N.Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

hyderabad

The arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and the related developments are part of the ongoing battle between two political parties having stakes only in that State, and they have nothing to do with Telangana, BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao has said.

Asked why permission was denied to a rally by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Hyderabad to protest Mr.Naidu’s arrest, Mr.Rama Rao said during a press conference here on Tuesday that there was no reason for such a rally to be allowed here. He mentioned that protest rallies in the IT zone were not allowed even during the thick of the Telangana movement.

“If we allow one party, the rival party may seek permission for similar activity. Allowing such political rallies which have no connection whatsoever to Telangana is not desirable although I am personally friends with Nara Lokesh [son of Mr.Naidu], Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr.Rama Rao.

The Minister made it clear that there was no need for BRS to take a stand on the political battle between two parties in a neighbouring State and said the comments made by some BRS leaders were in their personal capacity and the party had nothing to do with them. There was no need to react on the developments there since they are already sub-judice, he said.

People of Andhra and Rayalaseema regions of A.P. were living prosperous and peaceful lives in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana even after bifurcation, and so, allowing political rallies that have to do only with A.P. politics would disturb the atmosphere here, Mr.Rama Rao said adding that it was because of such a peaceful atmosphere that even investors from A.P. were coming to Telangana and making good of their investments.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.