Development will return to Kashmir Valley soon, says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, known for his progressive and reformist views, has said that abrogation of Article 370 succeeded in clearing the confusion created by Pakistan in the minds of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan was using the Article 370 of Indian Constitution to create an illusion in the minds of Kashmiris that Kashmir was not integral part of India. In the next 6 to 12 months, this doubt would be laid to rest and peace and development would return to the Valley, he asserted.

Speaking on the sidelines of an interactive session on “Duties and Responsibilities of the Citizens in Nation Building” here on Thursday, he responded to the queries on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said since 1988, people were living under abnormal circumstances in J&K and it was worse than the total shut down post the abrogation of Article 370.

The session was hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, managing director of MAK Projects, and more such sessions are scheduled to be held in Delhi and Dubai before the year-end. He called it an effort to inspire people to do their bit for nation building.

The Kerala Governor said Pakistan had made it a policy to inflict a thousands wounds on the body polity of India through waging a slow war and its ramifications were felt in the attack on the Parliament building and disruption of normal life in other parts of the country. Not only common people, but even separatist leaders in J&K who took a different line from that of Pakistan were killed, he recalled

Asserting that exceptional treatment was required to tackle exceptional and abnormal situation, he said it was the Congress Party which had removed the substance out of Article 370 decades ago and what had remained was only a skeleton. “The Union government merely dismantled the skeleton and the Opposition was criticising it,” he said.

On the practice of being labelled as anti-national when people expressed alternate views, Mr. Arif Mohammed Khan gave his own example and the animosity he faced when he took a stand against Triple Talaq and defended Supreme Court judgement on Shah Bano case for maintenance in 1986. “One must have the strength to stay with his or her convictions. Ultimately people who deride and ridicule would start accepting, Many branded me as ‘Kafir’ when I took my stand and some said I was not a Muslim any more. For years I was targeted but I wanted to be comfortable with my own conscience,” he said.

Earlier quoting generously from Hindu scriptures, Quran, Gita and scholars from across religions, the erudite Governor called upon people to be participative in the democracy and contribute to the nation building. It could not be left to politicians and bureaucrats as people’s stakes were involved. Citing Swamy Rangadananda, he said after promulgation of Indian Constitution, people became citizens with sovereignty scattered across millions of Indians and it was not vested any more in the rulers.