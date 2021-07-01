‘Development possible with women empowerment’

MEDAK

01 July 2021

Officials lead the palle pragathi programme

Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal said that the development was possible only with women empowerment.

Participating in Palle Pragathi programme, along with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in CMO Priyanka Varghese, at Narayanpur village in Narsapur mandal on Thursday, Ms Smita said that the faces of villages have changed for better in the last three phases of Palle Pragati programme. Stating that people should not wait till the government takes up the works, she said works need to be taken up after identifying them in gram sabha. She interacted with the women in the village and enquired about the health of the children. She has directed the officials to monitor the health of children on frequent basis.

Ms. Priyanka said that involvement of all is required for development. She has suggested the local officials to plant saplings wherever vacant government lands are available. She has expressed satisfaction over roadside plantation.

Women’s Commission Chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, MLA Madan Reddy, Collector S. Harish and others participated in the programme.

At Sangareddy, Collector M Hanumantha Rao participated in the programme at Mamidipally village in Kandi mandal.