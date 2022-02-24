Development of zoo parks discussed

Minister for Environment & Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy said efforts are being made to ensure that the Nehru Zoological Park stands as the best zoo in the whole country.

Addressing in virtual mode, the executive meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana as chairperson, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy discussed various measures being taken to improve the eight wildlife parks in the state including the zoo park.

PCCF R.Sobha said a special website is in the offing for the zoo park, where all the services including ticket booking, donations, and adoption of animals will be available online.

The meeting also discussed the progress of urban parks in the state. Of the total 109 planned, 37 urban forest parks have come into public use so far, and 16 more parks are ready for launch, the minister said, and issued directions to officials to expedite the works pertaining to the remaining 56 parks.

Special chief secretary A.Santhi Kumari and senior forest and zoo officials participated in the meeting, a press release informed.