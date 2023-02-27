‘Development of tourism, sports infra is priority for Telangana govt.’

February 27, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Telangana government has accorded top priority to strengthening infrastructural facilities to tap the tourism potential of the State and nurture young sporting talent, said Tourism, Sports, Culture, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Saturday.

He made an on-the-spot assessment of various works being executed by the Irrigation department at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) with an outlay of ₹300 crore as part of the ambitious Manair River Front Development Project in Karimnagar on Saturday. Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) managing director B.Manohar and Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Sultania said the Manair river front development project will transform Karimnagar into a major tourism destination, and asked the officials concerned to ensure speedy completion of the works. He reviewed the progress of works including riverfront beautification, construction of Bathukamma ghat, and creation of tourism infrastructure and facilities such as boat cruise taken up by the TSTDC at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. He also inspected the ongoing works of the Haritha tourism budget hotel in Karimnagar.

Mr.Sultania then visited the Regional Sports School and interacted with the students. He said the infrastructure and other facilities in the sports school will be strengthened.

Later, he reviewed Palle Pragathi, food processing, and other rural development schemes with the officials at the Collectorate.