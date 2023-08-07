Development of rail network helps the common man: Governor

August 07, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan said that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) will be helpful for the development of Telangana and useful for the general public. Development of railways is that of the common people of the country as the transport system has become vital for patients, students and middle-class vendors, she said, participating in the foundation laying programme along with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at the Nampally railway station on Sunday.

Sharing her own travelling experiences on the train, the Governor appreciated the railways for providing quality, secure, safe and economic travel to people.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain informed that the foundation stone is being laid for 50 stations, including 21 stations in Telangana, 15 stations in Andhra Pradesh, 13 stations in Maharashtra and one station in Karnataka, at a combined cost of nearly ₹2.079.29 crore.

Under the ABSS, about 114 stations in the six divisions are set to see the change as part of the redevelopment and major upgradation, including the Hyderabad railway station.

DRM Bhartesh Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials also participated in the programme.

