Development is our main campaign: Harish Rao

Party workers told to take facts to public

Development is the main agenda for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi during the campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said and expressed confidence that people would vote for development.

Participating in party workers meeting of Bharati Nagar of Patancheru on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao said that BJP has failed to fulfil its promise one crore jobs per year and instead is disinvesting public sector companies. “Due to government policy of disinvestment BSNL, Railways, Air India, BPCL and ONGC have weakened resulting in loss of jobs in lakhs. Is not BJP responsible for this?” he asked adding that State government has placed orders for Yadadri power project and Kaleswaram pump house works on the BHEL while BJP has been trying to close that. He has alleged that the growth rate fell down to minus 24 % in India whereas it was at eight % before BJP coming to power. He has asked party workers to take facts to the public.

Later, he met BHEL union leader Yellaiah and sought support for TRS in GHMC elections.