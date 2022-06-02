Development in Telangana is nation’s proud: Harish Rao

‘Godavari water changing the face of the Sate’

Telangana Formation Day was celebrated across the State on Thursday with Ministers hoisting the national flag in the designated districts. All of them explained how the State has progressed under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the last eight years and the welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

“The development in Telangana has reached such a stage that the entire nation is looking at it as unbelievable. We are offering food to the nation. Godavari water from Kaleshwaram has been changing the face of the entire State,” said Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao while participating in the celebrations held at Siddipet.

On the Assembly premises Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the flag. Council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy and others were present.

At Secretariat located in BRK Bhavan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar hoisted the flag.

At Nirmal, Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy hoisted the flag and said that after formation of the State people are able to get water, jobs and funds as demanded during the agitation.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali hoisted the flag at Sangareddy followed by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Medak.

Participating in the programme at Nizamabad, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the separate state was formed in the second phase of agitation and several people have sacrificed their lives for Telangana. “Telangana become a model for the nation in development,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

At Warangal, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that 60-year dream of Telangana people was realised by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao with 14 years of peaceful struggle. “We have been implementing welfare and development schemes like nowhere in the country. We are increasing our revenues and distributing it among the needy,” said the Minister explaining the development that has been taking place across the district.

At Suryapet Energy Minister G. Jagadeesh Reddy hoisted the flag and addressed the gathering.

At Kamareddy Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated in the progarmme.