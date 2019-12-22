Development in full swing at Komuravelli: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, on Sunday, took part in Kalyanotsavam at the temple of Lord Komuravelli Mallana, and offered Pattu Vastrams.

He said that with the blessings of Lord Mallana, this area would be transformed into a green belt and there won’t be any shortage of water in future.

Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, Council chief whip B. Venkateswarlu, and MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy accompanied Mr. Harish Rao.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister said that developmental works have been taken up at a cost of ₹30 crore at Komuravelli and by next year, Godavari water would be used to perform Kalyanotsavam.

“Bonam means Mallanna jatara in Telangana. With His blessings, we are able to address the drought situation at Maddur, Cheriyal, Komuravelli and Nanganur mandals by getting Godavari water. Kondapochamma Sagar has already been completed and Mallannasagar is also nearing completion. Godavari water will reach here soon and touch the feet of Mallanna. Farmers can have two crops once Mallannasagar work is completed,” he said.

Participating in several programmes at Ramancha village in Chinnakodur mandal, the Minister said that development was possible only if people were united and they should take Gurralagondi and Chandlapur as an inspiration in this regard. Informing that Godavari water would reach this area next month, the Minister asked farmers to take up commercial crops also instead of just sticking to the old crop system. He also handed over a bank linkage cheque of ₹1.1 crore for SHG members.