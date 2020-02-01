Develop tourist spots like Brundavan Gardens along Godavari: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to develop tourism sector by taking the barrages, pump houses and reservoirs constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram project as an opportunity to promote tourism.

In a review meeting held here on Saturday, he told the officials to identify the places that have potential to attract tourists and prepare plans accordingly. Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (Finance), S. Narsinga Rao (CMO), secretaries Smita Sabharwal and Bhoopal Reddy, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation Manohar, Engineer-in-Chief of Kaleshwaram N. Venkateshwarlu and others attended the meeting.

Stating that the barrages constructed as part of Kaleshwaram project had made the Godavari river course live with water storage round the year for about 150 km and natural forests along the river course would make the stretch a potential tourism centre, the Chief Minister suggested that more trees could be grown on the river banks like what it was around Dal Lake in Kashmir. The stretch would also provide a huge potential for boating.

Further, he suggested that garden on the lines of Brundavan garden at Krishnaraja Sagar project near Mysuru, musical fountains and water parks could also be developed along with river stretch as sufficient government land was available along the course. The pump houses of Kaleshwaram project, Jaipur Thermal Power Plant of Singareni Collieries could also be thrown open to public, he said.

Besides, barrages at Thupakulagudem and Dummugudem were also being constructed and there were several nearby ancient temples such as Kaleswaram, Gudem, Koti Lingala, Parnashala, Bhadrachalam, Dharmapuri, Basara and others. Ramagundam and Mancherial areas have open cast and underground coal mines and the tourists could be shown the process of coal production.