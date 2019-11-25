‘Develop tourism circuit, involve the community’

Hyderabad may get a master plan to monetise its centuries-old heritage.

“We can have an inventory of heritage sites; develop a tourism circuit the way Gujarat and Rajasthan have done. It will bring in tourists and also involve the community,” said Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, at a workshop on ‘Understanding Conservation of Cultural Heritage’ here on Monday.

Organised jointly by UNESCO and Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), the workshop saw specialist speakers sharing their views on conservation and rehabilitating monuments with officials drawn from town planning and engineering sections in Telangana municipalities.

“I want you to understand the historical significance. Understand the processes and then adopt a heritage building and work towards restoring it. Involve the community, show them the economic benefits. Budget will not be an issue,” Mr. Kumar told the participants at the workshop.

Delhi example

Earlier, AKTC CEO Ratish Nanda shared his experience of working with the community in the Nizamuddin area in Delhi and restoring the Humayun’s tomb. “For its World Heritage Site, UNESCO is looking at originality, integrity and authenticity. The Humayun’s tomb is big and considered a precursor to the Taj Mahal but it is on UNESCO list because it is an original structure,” said Mr. Nanda. He spoke about involvement with the community where a stage was reached when the people reached out to the AKTC to restore the mosque near the tomb of Nizamuddin Aulia.

“Conserve as much as possible the existing heritage buildings by maximising adaptive re-use of historic buildings,” said Junhi Han of UNESCO in Delhi. She spoke about the German experience with the Reichstag building in Berlin and how it was restored after the war and unification. The workshop will continue tomorrow with a field visit to Qutb Shahi tombs complex which is being restored by AKTC and the State government.