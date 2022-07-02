Develop strategic thinking, IAF chief tells future commanders

Indian Air Force chief V.R. Chaudhari addressed the 46th Higher Air Command Course officers at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) here on Friday.

The Air Chief Marshal, in his address, impressed upon the future commanders to develop strategic and operational level thinking and the need to understand the nuances of future war fighting. During his speech, he talked about hybrid warfare, multi-domain capabilities and the present geopolitical scenario.

He also elaborated on the necessity of multiskilling personnel, effective training and investing in future technologies. Earlier, the chief was received by CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal K.S.K. Suresh, informed a press release.