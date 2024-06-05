Detroit celebrates Telangana Formation Day

Hundreds of expat Telugu families celebrated ‘Palle Vanta’ programme to mark the 10th anniversary of Telangana Formation, at the picturesque Shiawassee Park in Farmington, Detroit, Michigan.

The event, organized by Global Telangana Association’s Detroit chapter, showcased the authentic culinary traditions of Telangana.

The aromas of traditional Telangana cuisine filled the air as food, culture, and community came together in perfect harmony to savour a quintessential Telangana feast and celebrate the spirit of community and togetherness. It was a joyous occasion that symbolized the spirit of unity, identity and progress of Telangana.

Members experienced the warmth and hospitality of Telangana’s traditional get-togethers, and the flavours of Telangana. From aromatic biryanis and flavourful curries to signature “pachi pulusu” to crispy snacks and sweet delicacies, some of them prepared on-site even before the crowds swelled, each dish reflected the essence of Telangana’s vibrant food culture.

Guests participated in various cultural activities, including folk music, ventriloquism and dance performances. Fun activities and competitions for children of all age groups, young boys and girls, and women added to the festive atmosphere. Attendees shared laughter, stories, and, most importantly the delicious meal.

For the gathering that was present, it provided a refuge from life’s fast pace and a chance to enjoy the tranquillity of the surroundings. With women and children turning out in colorful summer fabrics, Shiawassee’s landscape resembled a sprawling garden of charming flowers.

However, one could not miss the sight of many a visiting parent huddling together and discussing mostly politics and development back home and the need for the new States to prosper soon.

Another big attraction for the kids was the ventriloquism show by international artist and Outstanding Ventriloquism Award winner, M. Santhosh Kumar, who is also a TEDX speaker and Life coach.

More than 50 volunteers under the able guidance of the GTA Detroit organizing committee, headed by its president Kamal Pinnapureddy, president-elect, Venkat Vadnala, Yadagiri Ileni, Yugandhar Bhumireddy, Karunakar Kandukuri, Sainath Lachireddygari, Sriram Jala, Sandeep Narayanappa, Sathyadhir Gangasani, Prem Reddy Chintapalli, Lakshminarayana Karnala, Sreekanth Chinthala, Praveen Muddasani, Ashok Veludandi, Venkat Natala, Arun Bachu, Goverdhan Pinnamreddy, DJ Venu, Rahul Palreddy, Abhilash, Navdeep Vempati, Rajesh, Sravan, Santhosh Gunda and GTA-Vanitha (women’s wing) comprising Suma Kalavala, Sushma Padukone, Swapna Chintapalli, Deepthi Lachireddygari, Kalyani Atmakur, Dr Amitha Kalulavaram were majorly responsible for the event’s successful planning and execution.

The committee was supported by the GTA-USA Board of Directors from Detroit itself, Praveen Kesireddy (GTA president), Krishna Prasad Jaligama, Mahesh Venukadasula, Mallik Padukone and Santosh Kakulavaram.