Detention of TVV, CMS activists flayed

The CPI (ML-New Democracy) and the Progressive Organisation of Women have alleged that the seven leaders of Telangana Praja Front (TPF), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) were illegally picked up by police from Kothagudem and various other places in the last 48 hours in an attempt to suppress mass movements.

In a joint statement here, they alleged that the TPF secretary M Ramesh and the CMS State secretary Shilpa were detained by the police on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the CMS leaders Devendra and Swapna as well as TVV secretary M Sandeep were taken into illegal detention by the Kothagudem police, they charged.

They charged the TRS government with unleashing repression against mass movements and activists for espousing the cause of underprivileged and marginalised sections of the society.

The TRS dispensation should desist from its “repressive policies” and ensure the release of all those detained illegally forthwith, they demanded.

In Kothagudem, local activists of the TVV condemned the alleged illegal detention of Sandeep, Devendra and Swapna by the police. Speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Wednesday, they alleged that “false cases” were being slapped under “draconian Acts” against those fighting for the cause of oppressed sections in the State.

Sources said the police picked up four activists on charges of Maoist links on Wednesday.