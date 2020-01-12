Detained for poor attendance, Kakatiya Medical College students stage protest

Students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) here staged a protest on the campus after 180 from third year and 80 from second year were detained for poor attendance.

The students demanded revision of the ‘detained’ list, alleging that the head of department (HoD) had submitted it to officials of the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, to which the college is affiliated, without issuing any notices to students and parents. As per rules, 75% attendance is compulsory to be eligible to appear for semester exams.

A 10% relaxation is given to students upon producing a medical certificate with prior intimation to the principal.Third year students of Kakatiya Medical College, who wished not to be identified, said the HoD unfairly detained the students by preparing a random list and forwarding it to university officials.

“According to rules, authorities need to display the attendance records on the college notice board two months before exams. They neither displayed nor informed parents while detaining students,” alleged a protesting student.

Meanwhile, members of the Junior Doctors’ Association submitted a representation to higher officials about the matter. Kakatiya Medical College officials were instructed to conduct a meeting with the HoDs and submit a report.

Following the directions, Kakatiya Medical College principal Sukaranemi Sandhya held a meeting with the HoDs and staff.

The meeting concluded with authorities deciding to revise the list of detained students to be submitted to the university.