Despite fire mishaps taking a toll of life garbage burning continues with impunity across Hyderabad

November 18, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

If there was one single reason behind the high incidence of fire eruptions across various localities of the city on the day of Deepavali festival and the next day, it was open garbage points exposed to cracker fire.

This is telling evidence of how dangerous the garbage burning could get. Yet, in a number of areas, trash is still set on fire by citizens as well as the municipal staff with impunity.

Garbage burning is universally acknowledged as the source of highest pollutants released into the atmosphere. Recognising this fact, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too imposed a ban on the same, and fixed penalties for any violation.

Poor implementation

The penalties, however, are only on paper. No effort has been made to publicise the ban and create awareness among public and municipal workers.

“We cut the branches and foliage of the trees in our premises a few days ago, and placed the tree waste in a bag outside for the garbage collector to clear. However, the person demanded additional charges to take the waste. When we asked the municipal worker to clear it, she suggested setting it on fire,” related P. Gowri, a resident of Sripuram Colony in Musarambagh.

Garbage burning continues unabated even in high profile localities in the core part of the city.

“I watched garbage being set afire by staff of a private company in Punjagutta, less than a kilometre from Pragathi Bhavan. With CCTV cameras installed everywhere, it is not difficult to identify the violators and impose penalties. Officials are not serious about enforcement,” says S. Ramesh, resident of Begumpet.

Garbage accumulation

Garbage accumulating in the open places is one more reason for the scourge. As the city is now free of garbage receptacles, or blue bins, the trash is getting accumulated on the roadside, making it vulnerable to a fire.

“Municipal sweepers are habituated to setting the waste cleared from roads on fire. It is a very old habit, and takes time to rid of,” says an official under the condition of anonymity.

Trash burning is even more rampant in the outskirts of the city where there is no trace of enforcement.