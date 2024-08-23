ADVERTISEMENT

Designs approved out of peer pressure, engineers tell Ghose panel

Published - August 23, 2024 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two former engineers working in the Central Designs Organisation (CDO) of the Irrigation Department, who attended the inquiry being conducted into the alleged irregularities in construction of Kaleshwaram project barrages, particularly Medigadda, in which a section was damaged in October last, have told Justice P.C. Ghose Commission that most of their decisions were out of peer pressure.

The commission continued grilling former Chief Engineer in the CDO Narender Reddy on Friday, and in addition, examined former Superintending Engineer Fazal.

According to official sources, he told the commission that they had approved the designs with secant piles in the foundation of Medigadda Barrage after it was decided to go for sheet piles initially on the instructions of the then Chief Engineer of the project.

Similarly, additional vents in the second block were approved following the instructions received from the peers and the cross sections were also approved based on the report of the then Chief Engineer of the project. He is understood to have told the panel that they had approved the site without even visiting it.

Mr. Narender Reddy is said to have submitted some documents in support of what he had deposed before the panel on Friday.

