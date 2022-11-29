Design of court complex must accommodate local needs, students told

November 29, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The planning of any court complex is based on the courtyard arrangements and the separation of the judicial from the administrative function is obvious, Assistant State Architect of the Government of Telangana Ravi Kumar Rudroj said.

He was reviewing the designs of various court complexes in Telangana by students of the GITAM School of Architecture on Tuesday.

The guiding factors in the design of a court complex would include — providing optimum working conditions leading to increased efficiency of judicial officers and the administrative staff, to provide easy access to justice to all and providing the safety and security of judges, administrative staff, litigants, witnesses, and under-trial prisoners, he explained to the students.

A court complex must be self-sufficient and the infrastructure design must cater to the needs of all concerned and should inherently be inherently flexible to meet the local needs and conditions. The court complex must be user-friendly and must be barrier-free to cater to the needs of the persons with disability, senior citizens and infirm persons.

Further, the court complex must be self-sufficient in terms of power backup and other essential services like security and surveillance, the buildings have to be fully IT-enabled so as to permit the incorporation of the latest technology geared to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system, Mr. Ravi Kumar explained.

Prof. Sunil Kumar.G, Director, School of Architecture; Prof. Sri Sravanti.K also participated in this review.

