Desertions continue to hit BRS in Telangana ahead of LS polls

March 14, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) continues to witness the desertion of leaders one after another seeking “better political fortunes” ahead of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) elections with more leaders either quitting the party or crystallising their plans to leave the party in the coming days.

Former Minister and Medchal MLA C. Malla Reddy along with his son C. Bhadra Reddy, who has been an aspirant for the Malkajigiri Lok Sabha Constituency, met Deputy Chief Minister of Karnakata D.K. Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday, leading to rumours that they are planning to exit from the BRS.

Their meeting took place in a private programme there as claimed by Mr. Malla Reddy, though it is learnt to have taken place in a hotel. Mr. Malla Reddy’s meeting with Mr. Shiva Kumar, who is considered very close to Telangana Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy, assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of the State government action against the educational institutions run by Mr. Malla Reddy and his son-in-law, Rajasekhar Reddy, on the charges of encroachment.

A few days back, Mr. Malla Reddy also met the Political Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy after portions of some buildings in one of their educational institutions were demolished by the authorities on the charges of encroachment of tank/lake area. Mr. Bhadra Reddy has backed out from contesting the election following the developments. Mr. Malla Reddy is learnt to have stated that he would quit politics after serving this term as an MLA with BRS.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Malla Reddy said he had met Mr. Shiv Kumar regarding taking over a private university in Bengaluru. “I met him at a reception and a friend of mine facilitated the meeting for the university,” he said. Meanwhile,, his son-in-law Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said he had not accompanied his father-in-law and was not even aware of the said meeting. “I am in the BRS and will continue in the party,” he said.

Aruri Ramesh quits

On the other hand, two-time BRS MLA from Wardhannapet Aroori Ramesh called it quits with the BRS even after meeting party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. He went to New Delhi on Thursday to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the assurance that he would be fielded by the party from Warangal in the Lok Sabha poll. He lost the recent Assembly election as BRS candidate. A few more BRS leaders who lost the recent Assembly election are also looking out for greener pastures.

One more BRS leader and former Minister E. Peddi Reddy also announced quitting the party on Thursday and is likely to join the Congress after sailing with the BRS for two-and-a-half years. Earlier, he was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and joined the BJP later.

Of the 15 candidates named by BJP so far, five, including two sitting MPs and two former MPs, have changed their loyalty from BRS during the last couple of weeks. Another candidate was a BRS MLA till December last. Another half-a-dozen were also associated with BRS in the past — two as MPs and one as Minister.

