Deputy Tahsildar booked for trespassing into woman IAS officer’s quarter 

January 22, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Jubilee Hills police has reportedly booked a deputy Tahsildar for trespassing into a woman IAS officer’s quarter late at night.

The incident, as per reports, took place two days ago, and the police has registered a case against Anand Kumar Reddy and his friend-driver, and also remanded them to judicial custody.

Mr. Reddy, a Deputy Tahsildar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, it has been learnt, entered the villa in the gated accommodation located on Road No 10C and approached the senior officer in her private space .

When the officer raised an alarm, the security personnel in the gated community restrained them and handed him over to the police.

The Jubilee Hills police did not respond to queries for a comment . It was learnt the police invoked provisions of IPC – Section 447 (criminal trespass).

On Sunday, when the incident came to light and broadcast widely on television and social media, senior IAS officer and Secretary to Chief Minister Smita Sabharwal took to Twitter and disclosed the incident:

“Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency.”