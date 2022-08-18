Deputy Tahsildar, aide held for taking bribe

Took ₹2.70 lakh for mutating a 33-gunta land parcel and re-entering it in survey records as a one-acre property

Staff Reporter Hyderabad
August 18, 2022 18:54 IST

A Deputy Tahsildar was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2.70 lakh to proceed with mutating a 33-gunta land parcel and re-entering it in survey records as a one-acre property.

ACB sleuths identified the accused as Chandra Shekhar, Deputy Tahsildar of Chegunta mandal in Medak district. Another person, identified as Anil Kumar, who was allegedly acting on Shekhar’s instructions was arrested as well.

According to the ACB, Kumar sought and accepted ₹2.50 lakh for Shekhar and another ₹20,000 for himself from the complainant K. Raghunath Reddy. Mr. Reddy works as a superintendent at the Office of the Commissioner of Printing in Chanchalguda.

In a separate case, T Naresh Kumar, an assistant director working at the Telangana Government Text Book Press in Mint Compound, was caught for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for issuing a promotion order copy to a complainant.

According to the ACB, the complainant works at the Government Text Book Office in Ramanthapur.

