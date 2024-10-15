ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Range Forest Officer suspended for ‘consuming’ alcohol on office premises in Jagtial

Published - October 15, 2024 11:56 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

B. Arun Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO), Jagtial section, has been suspended on charges of consuming alcohol along with two other forest department personnel on office premises in Jagtial district headquarters town last week.

According to sources, an order to this effect was issued by Chief Conservator of Forests, Basara Circle, Nirmal, on Sunday. The order mentioned that the DRFO “violated” the Rule 26 (ii) of TG CS (Conduct) Rules 1964. Sources added that the authorities are mulling action against the other two personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

The incident came to light on Saturday after a video clip of the “liquor party” on the premises of the forest office in Jagtial went viral on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US