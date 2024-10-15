Deputy Range Forest Officer suspended for ‘consuming’ alcohol on office premises in Jagtial

B. Arun Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO), Jagtial section, has been suspended on charges of consuming alcohol along with two other forest department personnel on office premises in Jagtial district headquarters town last week.

According to sources, an order to this effect was issued by Chief Conservator of Forests, Basara Circle, Nirmal, on Sunday. The order mentioned that the DRFO “violated” the Rule 26 (ii) of TG CS (Conduct) Rules 1964. Sources added that the authorities are mulling action against the other two personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

The incident came to light on Saturday after a video clip of the “liquor party” on the premises of the forest office in Jagtial went viral on social media.

