GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy Range Forest Officer suspended for ‘consuming’ alcohol on office premises in Jagtial

Published - October 15, 2024 11:56 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

B. Arun Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO), Jagtial section, has been suspended on charges of consuming alcohol along with two other forest department personnel on office premises in Jagtial district headquarters town last week.

According to sources, an order to this effect was issued by Chief Conservator of Forests, Basara Circle, Nirmal, on Sunday. The order mentioned that the DRFO “violated” the Rule 26 (ii) of TG CS (Conduct) Rules 1964. Sources added that the authorities are mulling action against the other two personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

The incident came to light on Saturday after a video clip of the “liquor party” on the premises of the forest office in Jagtial went viral on social media.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.