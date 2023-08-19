HamberMenu
Deputy Election Commissioner stresses special care for differently abled voters

August 19, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Sahoo and others at a two-day ECI conference attended by district SVEEP nodal officers in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Sahoo and others at a two-day ECI conference attended by district SVEEP nodal officers in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Manoj Sahoo emphasised the importance of providing special care and consideration to differently abled voters. During a two-day ECI conference attended by district SVEEP nodal officers, Mr. Sahoo urged officers to exhibit empathy while assisting differently abled individuals in enrollment and voting process.

Mr. Manoj Sahu, who participated in the conference, highlighted the need for treating differently abled voters with care and sensitivity. He said that no individual should be excluded from the enrollment process, and the efforts must be all-inclusive.

The Deputy Election Commissioner underlined the significance of adopting best practices and maintaining a strong focus on voter enrollment and participation.

Mr. Santosh Ajmera, Director of SVEEP at the Election Commission of India, stressed the importance of creating unique polling stations in each district based on themes from local culture and identity. He recommended involving local influencers and icons to raise awareness among voters.

Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad told participants to rework SVEEP plans based on the guidance provided by senior officials from the Election Commission of India and to enhance their efforts towards increasing voter awareness.

The two-day event was coordinated by SVEEP State Nodal Officer Bhavani Shankar.

