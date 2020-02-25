Deputy Collector suspended

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 21:47 IST

Charged with mutation of land in favour of Revanth without following due procedure

The State government has placed under suspension a Deputy Collector, D. Srinivas Reddy, on the charge of irregularities on his part in issuing mutation proceedings for a land parcel at Gopanpally village when he was Tahsildar of Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district.

The suspension order by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said he passed the orders without following due procedure prescribed under the Record of Rights Act and guidelines.

Mr. Reddy was said to have undertaken mutation of six acres and twenty-four guntas of land in survey number 127 of Gopanpally in the names of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy on the basis of false documents. After the same was entered in records, revenue officials took up an inquiry, which disclosed the lapse. Then the District Collector recommended action against him.

Advertising

Advertising