Telangana

Deputy Collector suspended

Charged with mutation of land in favour of Revanth without following due procedure

The State government has placed under suspension a Deputy Collector, D. Srinivas Reddy, on the charge of irregularities on his part in issuing mutation proceedings for a land parcel at Gopanpally village when he was Tahsildar of Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district.

The suspension order by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said he passed the orders without following due procedure prescribed under the Record of Rights Act and guidelines.

Mr. Reddy was said to have undertaken mutation of six acres and twenty-four guntas of land in survey number 127 of Gopanpally in the names of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy on the basis of false documents. After the same was entered in records, revenue officials took up an inquiry, which disclosed the lapse. Then the District Collector recommended action against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 10:50:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/deputy-collector-suspended/article30915762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY