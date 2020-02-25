Deputy Collector suspended

The State government has placed under suspension a Deputy Collector, D. Srinivas Reddy, on the charge of irregularities on his part in issuing mutation proceedings for a land parcel at Gopanpally village when he was Tahsildar of Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district.
The suspension order by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said he passed the orders without following due procedure prescribed under the Record of Rights Act and guidelines.
Mr. Reddy was said to have undertaken mutation of six acres and twenty-four guntas of land in survey number 127 of Gopanpally in the names of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy on the basis of false documents. After the same was entered in records, revenue officials took up an inquiry, which disclosed the lapse. Then the District Collector recommended action against him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.