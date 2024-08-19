ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM wants team spirit from employees for serving people better

Published - August 19, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka with employees of power utilities in Hyderabad on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who handles the portfolios of Finance and Energy, has asked authorities and employees of the energy department, particularly those of the power utilities, that every action of all government functionaries, including the officials, shall have human angle.

Speaking at a function organised by the authorities and employees of the Southern Power Distribution of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) who were given promotion recently here on Monday, he congratulated all those who were elevated after seven long years of wait. Bringing a change in people’s lives was nothing but improving their living conditions, their power of purchase and involvement in the creation of wealth, he said.

Despite having financial constraints, the State government had taken the decision to give promotions so that a better working environment was created. He assured employees of all levels that the government would be with them through thick and thin and would expect a reciprocation from them for serving people better.

