Deputy CM wants officials to take serious note on SC, ST sub-plan Act  

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials concerned to take a serious note of implementation of the SC, ST sub-plan Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the status of implementation of the provisions of the legislation with senior officials of 32 departments on Wednesday. He sought to know the details relating to expenditure incurred department-wise for implementation of the SC, ST sub-plan and about the unspent funds during the last financial year.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the officials concerned to evolve an exclusive mechanism for effective implementation of the Act creating a support unit in this direction. He cautioned the departments against any negligence in the implementation of the provisions of the Act and said the Finance department would forthwith monitor the implementation of the SC, ST sub-plan Act.

He wanted a detailed study on the implementation of the sub-plan Act conducted by CESS and directed the officials concerned to set up a research centre in this regard to examine the scope for introduction of new schemes for the benefit of the downtrodden sections. The departments concerned had been directed to submit comprehensive reports on the expenditure incurred on the implementation of the sub-plan within 30 days.

Steps should also be taken to examine the scope for ensuring three-phase power supply to tribal habitations in view of the demand and the departments concerned should prepare reports relating to the programmes planned during the next financial year as the current fiscal was coming to a close soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.