Deputy CM wants all units of YTPS to be commissioned by next March

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also handles the portfolios of Finance and Energy, has instructed the authorities of Telangana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TG-Genco) to commence power generation in all five units of 5×800 megawatt super-critical Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) by March next.

In a meeting with officials of the Energy Department and power utilities held here on Sunday, he told them to follow the timeline of commissioning commercial operation in the first unit by October 15, second unit by October 30, third by December-end, fourth by February next and fifth by March-end 2025.

Authorities of Genco brought to the Minister’s notice that some of its officers and staff were suffering from fever due to mosquito menace resulting in delay in the progress of works. Responding immediately, the Deputy CM said welfare of staff was of top priority to the government and directed the authorities concerned to organise a medical camp immediately and take measures to control mosquito menace with regular fogging operations and supply of mosquito nets.

Mr. Vikramarka instructed the authorities concerned to submit a report on the proposed four-lane road between Thalla Veerappagudem and Damaracherla to connect the power plant location near Veerlapalem village for transportation of fly ash generated in the power project. He wanted the authorities to invite tenders for the construction of residential quarters without much delay to enable officers and staff to stay locally.

He told them to provide a special bus facility for commuting of officers and staff from Damaracherla and Miryalaguda until the quarters were constructed.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Ronald Rose, TG-Genco Directors M. Sachidanandam and A. Ajay, YTPS Chief Engineer J. Sammaiah, TG-Transco JMD C. Srinivasa Rao, Special Secretary to the Deputy CM Krishna Bhaskar, TGNPDCL CMD K. Varun Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

