ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy CM visits relief camps, monitors flood relief efforts in Khammam district

Published - September 09, 2024 03:18 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amid renewed flood threat in Munneru catchment area following heavy rains in the river’s upstream areas on Saturday night, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka oversaw the flood relief operations by visiting the relief camps in Khammam on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the water level in Munneru river rose suddenly and inched closer to the first warning level of 16 feet, the officials led by Collector Muzammil Khan shifted the residents of the low-lying areas in Dhamsalapuram to the existing relief camps late on Saturday night. Mr Bhatti Vikramarka visited the relief camps at the mandal parishad primary school in Dhamsalapuram and another in Bokkalagadda area. He interacted with people sheltered in the camps and monitored the drinking water and food arrangements.

Braving intermittent heavy rain, he extensively toured the flood-affected areas in Madhira Assembly constituency on Sunday. He inspected the marooned Zilla Parishad School building at Kamalapuram and the breached tank bunds and damaged roads in Vallabhi, Ayyavaripalli and a slew of other villages. He instructed the officials to take up repair works on a war-footing to restore the facilities. He further directed the officials to enumerate the damages caused by the heavy rains and floods expeditiously.

Later, he handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the two flood victims in Madhira Assembly constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US