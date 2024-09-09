Deputy CM visits relief camps, monitors flood relief efforts in Khammam district

Amid renewed flood threat in Munneru catchment area following heavy rains in the river’s upstream areas on Saturday night, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka oversaw the flood relief operations by visiting the relief camps in Khammam on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

As the water level in Munneru river rose suddenly and inched closer to the first warning level of 16 feet, the officials led by Collector Muzammil Khan shifted the residents of the low-lying areas in Dhamsalapuram to the existing relief camps late on Saturday night. Mr Bhatti Vikramarka visited the relief camps at the mandal parishad primary school in Dhamsalapuram and another in Bokkalagadda area. He interacted with people sheltered in the camps and monitored the drinking water and food arrangements.

Braving intermittent heavy rain, he extensively toured the flood-affected areas in Madhira Assembly constituency on Sunday. He inspected the marooned Zilla Parishad School building at Kamalapuram and the breached tank bunds and damaged roads in Vallabhi, Ayyavaripalli and a slew of other villages. He instructed the officials to take up repair works on a war-footing to restore the facilities. He further directed the officials to enumerate the damages caused by the heavy rains and floods expeditiously.

Later, he handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the two flood victims in Madhira Assembly constituency.

