Deputy CM turns nostalgic during his maiden visit to Pipri in Telangana’s tribal heartland

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka turned nostalgic during his visit to Pipri village in Adilabad district on Wednesday while recalling the affection showered upon him by people of Adilabad district where he kick-started his 1,365-km State-wide padayatra when he was the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in March last year.

“It is your blessings that catapulted the Congress to victory in the last year’s Assembly elections ushering in Indiramma Rajyam in Telangana,” Mr Vikramarka said.

Pattas for podu lands will be issued soon and all assistance, including loans, will be extended to farmers to enable them cultivate their lands, he announced while reiterating that the Dharani system would be dumped in the Bay of Bengal as it made the lives of farmers miserable.

The Deputy Chief Minister laid foundation stones for various development works worth ₹20.5 crore in Pipri village, the place where he started his grueling 1,365-km walkathon in scorching heat on March 16, 2023 that concluded in Khammam in July the same year.

“I had offered prayers at Nagoba temple along with Mesram clan Adivasis and listened to the tales of woe of Adivasis at various tribal villages under the previous BRS government during my 32-days padayatra in the tribal heartland of Adilabad district,” Mr Vikramarka, sporting the white pagdi headgear of Gond Adivasis, said.

“Our Congress government is striving with unwavering commitment to realise your long cherished dreams and ensure all-round development of tribal areas,” he said and announced sanctioning of a lift irrigation project across Kadem vagu at an outlay of ₹45 crore. An amount of ₹400 crore was allocated in the State budget for irrigation projects in Adilabad district.

He alleged that the undivided Adilabad district was deprived of irrigation facilities by the previous BRS government which abandoned the Tummidihatti project. The Pranahita-Chevella project started by former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy would be taken up again soon to provide water to Adilabad district, he said. An amount of ₹17,000 crore has been allocated for Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) in the recent budget to provide education, training in skill development to tribal youth. To revive the schemes earlier implemented by the SC Corporation, an amount of ₹35,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.

“People should debate to regain the hard won rights over lands under their possession. A discussion will also be held in the Assembly and with the approval of all a comprehensive legislation would be brought,” he said.

