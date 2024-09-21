Deputy CM leaves for US and Japan to attract investments

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with a team of senior officials, left for a tour of the United States and Japan to hold discussions with industries in Mining and Green Power sectors and attract investments to the State.

Mr. Vikramarka will participate in the International Mining Expo in Las Vegas on September 24 and 25 and hold discussions with the CEOs and representatives of various companies. Later, he will visit the Hoover dam near Las Vegas.

He will later go to Los Angeles and on September 27, the Deputy CM will visit Edwards and Sanborn solar facility, the largest single solar and battery energy storage project in the U.S. The team will interact with investors and technical experts on September 28 and leave for Tokyo the next day.

In Tokyo, the delegation led by Mr. Vikramarka will have one-to-one meetings with businessmen and investors and later he will also visit Yamanshi Green Hydrogen plant. His tour also includes visits to the head offices of Toshiba, Kawasaki and Panasonic companies. The team will return to Hyderabad on October 4.

Mr. Vikramarka would be accompanied by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N. Balram, Special Secretary to Deputy CM Krishna Bhaskar among others.