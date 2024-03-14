GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deputy CM lays foundation stone for the link canal to Wyra reservoir in Khammam district

March 14, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the link canal to Wyra reservoir through the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP)’s main canal at Wyra in Khammam district.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Collector V.P. Gautham and others were present.

Works on the ₹13,058 crore SRLIP are progressing at a brisk pace in the erstwhile composite Khammam district, sources in the Irrigation department said.

The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government accorded administrative approval for the project in 2016. It envisaged construction of head regulator at Dummugudem anicut in Bhadradri Kothagudem district to draw nearly 70 tmc of water from the Godavari river, sources added.

The SRLIP has been designed to make optimum utilization of Godavari river waters for irrigating new ayacut of 1.57 lakh acres in Khammam district, 1.62 lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 9,000 acres in Mahabubabad district besides stabilising the exiting ayacut of 2.48 lakh acres under the Nagarjunasagar left canal, Wyra and Lankasagar projects.

The government accorded administrative sanction of ₹99.16 crore for Enkoor link canal works to facilitate supply of water from the SRLIP main canal to the existing ayacut under the Wyra, Lankasagar and Nagarjunasagar projects by August 15 this year.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.