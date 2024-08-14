Deputy CM gives another opportunity to apply for Gruha Jyothi scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) to give another opportunity to eligible beneficiaries to apply for the power bill subsidy scheme, if they had failed to do so earlier.

While reviewing the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme at Praja Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Deputy CM wanted it to be extended to more households so that more people can get free power up to 200 units a month.

Technical snags

The meeting was attended by the top brass of Transco and Genco, among others. He suggested that a three-member committee be constituted to solve the technical snags in power generation units. This committee should reach out to field levels to study the technical problems and give a report on measures to be taken to resolve them.

The Genco Chairman and Managing Director should then take a decision based on the committee report to prevent any disruption in power generation.

A technical committee is examining the issue of whether to undertake repairs to the generator transformer in Bhadradri Thermal Power Station Unit- 1 or purchase a new one. Any other technical problems that are likely to arise in hydel power stations, should be immediately brought to his notice and no neglect should be shown, he said.

All electricity department officials should take precautions to prevent technical problems in power generation. The CMDs concerned have been categorically told that Energy Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania should be consulted before implementing the decisions.

227 new sub-stations

The Minister for Energy also said that the process for construction of 227 sub-stations, under the supervision of SPDCL, has started. While there was no problem for sites regarding 113 sub-stations, District Collectors have been advised to allot sites for new ones.

He sought a detailed report from officials on how many mega watts of power was being used for Kaleshwaram and other lift irrigation projects and how much expenditure was being incurred on it.

A detailed report on implementation of decisions taken by the previous BRS government should be submitted before December.

SPDCL CMD Musharaff Ali, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, Transco Joint Managing Director Srinivasa Rao and others participated, said an official release.