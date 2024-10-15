Deputy CM for providing quality education in State-run residential schools

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide quality education in the government-run residential educational institutions.

Officials should assess the teaching standards with the help of experts so that necessary guidance could be provided to the teaching faculty in these institutions. The government had taken steps for timely release of funds for mess and cosmetic charges of students and the management of the residential schools should ensure that their focus was on quality education.

The government has resolved to enhance the mess charges in line with the rising prices and officials concerned should soon review the situation and take a decision in this direction. They should also consider revision of cosmetics and tutor charges in the residential institutions.

The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the residential educational institutions with secretaries of the respective institutions on Tuesday. He wanted the managements to enhance the use of teaching and learning material besides expanding facilities like computers and laboratories. Secretaries of the residential schools should not confine themselves to offices and should be on field thoroughly inspecting the facilities there. The secretaries concerned should submit a report on the number of schools inspected, facilities available there and steps taken to enhance them before this month-end. Visits by the secretaries to resolve grievances of students would instil confidence among the staff working in the residential institutions.

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said the focus should be on the institutions housed in rented buildings so that officials concerned could create necessary facilities for students in consultation with the owners of the buildings. Officials should also review the pending bills if any of the rented buildings and release the pending bills with immediate effect. The government had already directed the MLAs and MLCs to visit these institutions and the officials should be prepared to answer queries raised by them about the local problems.