Deputy CM for continued support of Nabard in State development

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the government is looking forward to continued support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the development of the State.

Assuring all possible cooperation to Nabard, he expressed willingness in further collaboration of the bank with the government. Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka made these comments when Nabard Telangana region Chief General Manager Uday Bhaskar, who took charge, called on him on Thursday. Mr. Uday Bhaskar briefed the Deputy Chief Minister about the various developmental activities and initiatives in the State.

Presenting a publication over Nabard’s journey in Telangana, he informed Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka about the interventions of the bank that helped in the development of the State.

