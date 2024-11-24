Deputy CM Bhatti stresses data quality in comprehensive survey

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday underscored the importance of maintaining quality in the data entry phase of the ongoing ‘comprehensive household survey’, stating that any errors at this stage could undermine the extensive efforts undertaken so far. He made these remarks while chairing a video conference with Principal Secretaries of Finance and Education, the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and all District Collectors from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The Deputy CM highlighted that while the survey has reached the final stages in most districts, challenges persist in urban areas such as GHMC, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts, where survey work is still ongoing. He directed officials to address issues like locked houses and unavailability of residents by contacting them through phone to ensure their participation.

“In rural areas, challenges such as migration need to be carefully managed to ensure accurate data collection,” he said, adding that enumerating officers who gathered household data must assist Data Entry Operators (DEOs) to avoid discrepancies. He emphasised the government’s commitment to high-quality data, noting that mistakes at the data entry stage could jeopardize the entire effort.

During the meeting, the Deputy CM also discussed the recent food poisoning incidents reported in some residential school hostels. He announced plans for a separate meeting to devise an action plan to improve food quality and hygiene standards. “The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is deeply committed to ensuring the well-being of students in residential schools. This is reflected in the recent increase in diet and cosmetic charges,” he added.