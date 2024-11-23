Deputy CM Bhatti lauds voters for backing INDIA alliance in Jharkhand

“Jharkhand has reaffirmed its faith in the INDIA alliance, delivering a resounding mandate for the coalition’s pro-people and pro-poor governance,” said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who played a pivotal role as Senior Observer and Chief Campaigner for the Congress.

Expressing his gratitude to the electorate for their trust in the alliance’s vision and leadership, he said, “I wholeheartedly thank the people of Jharkhand for reaffirming their faith in the INDIA alliance and choosing a pro-people, pro-poor government once again. This historic mandate is a testament to the trust and hope placed in the alliance’s vision and leadership.”

Congratulating the victorious candidates, he added, “It reflects the unwavering belief of the people in a leadership committed to protecting Jharkhand’s rights and securing its future through our five guarantees. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for entrusting me with the honor of serving as the Senior Observer and Chief Campaigner in the Jharkhand elections. Together, we move forward, determined to fulfill every promise and build a brighter future for Jharkhand.”

CM congratulates Priyanka

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi for her landmark victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to our leader Smt Priyanka Gandhi Ji on a spectacular, record victory in Wayanad. Her debut into Parliament will prove to be a red-letter day for our country and democracy. Women will find a voice like never before. Every member of the Congress family is rejoicing & celebrating this glorious win (SIC).”

