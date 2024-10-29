ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka unveils logo of Indira Mahila Dairy

Published - October 29, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Indira Mahila Dairy in Madhira town of Khammam district marking a major step towards economic empowerment of members of women self-help groups in Madhira Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after launching the logo, Mr. Vikramarka said the women-led dairy enterprise will help provide additional income to nearly 20,000 members of the Indira Mahila Dairy apart from agricultural income and enable them to emerge as entrepreneurs in dairy farming.

As part of the ambitious dairy project, two milch animals will be provided to each member of Indira Mahila Dairy. The project envisages production of around 2.4 lakh litres of milk daily offering enormous scope for the members of the women’s dairy to earn around ₹25 crore per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production of milk byproducts such as butter milk, ghee, butter and sweets will further augment the income of the members and help the dairy achieve an annual turnover of more than ₹500 crore, he said, exuding confidence that the Indira Mahila Dairy will set new benchmarks in milk production and surpass the leading dairy units in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dairy project will also provide livelihood opportunities for local unemployed youths of five mandals in Madhira constituency. The unemployed youths will be allotted units to produce quality feed and green fodder for supply to the Indira Mahila Dairy. A veterinary ambulance will be sanctioned for the women’s dairy.

Despite the financial constraints due to mismanagement of finances during the previous BRS government, the Congress government is implementing a plethora of initiatives for economic empowerment of women, he said, adding that the bulk milk chilling centre was inaugurated on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival on October 12.

Collector Muzammil Khan, Indira Mahila Dairy Chairman Annapurna and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US