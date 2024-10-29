Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka unveils logo of Indira Mahila Dairy

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday unveiled the logo of Indira Mahila Dairy in Madhira town of Khammam district marking a major step towards economic empowerment of members of women self-help groups in Madhira Assembly constituency.

Speaking after launching the logo, Mr. Vikramarka said the women-led dairy enterprise will help provide additional income to nearly 20,000 members of the Indira Mahila Dairy apart from agricultural income and enable them to emerge as entrepreneurs in dairy farming.

As part of the ambitious dairy project, two milch animals will be provided to each member of Indira Mahila Dairy. The project envisages production of around 2.4 lakh litres of milk daily offering enormous scope for the members of the women’s dairy to earn around ₹25 crore per month.

Production of milk byproducts such as butter milk, ghee, butter and sweets will further augment the income of the members and help the dairy achieve an annual turnover of more than ₹500 crore, he said, exuding confidence that the Indira Mahila Dairy will set new benchmarks in milk production and surpass the leading dairy units in the country.

The dairy project will also provide livelihood opportunities for local unemployed youths of five mandals in Madhira constituency. The unemployed youths will be allotted units to produce quality feed and green fodder for supply to the Indira Mahila Dairy. A veterinary ambulance will be sanctioned for the women’s dairy.

Despite the financial constraints due to mismanagement of finances during the previous BRS government, the Congress government is implementing a plethora of initiatives for economic empowerment of women, he said, adding that the bulk milk chilling centre was inaugurated on the occasion of Vijayadashami festival on October 12.

Collector Muzammil Khan, Indira Mahila Dairy Chairman Annapurna and others were present.