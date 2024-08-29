Deputy Chief Minister to inaugurate 11 MW solar power plant during his visit to Mancherial district on August 31

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will undertake a day-long tour of Peddapalli and Mancherial districts on August 31 during which he will inaugurate a skill development centre in the coal town of Godavarikhani and an 11 MW solar power plant in Chennur.

According to official sources, Mr. Vikramarka, holding the portfolio of Finance & Planning, Energy, will visit the TGGenco 800 MW plant site and the Medipalli mini OCP of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Ramagundam on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone for TUFIDC Amruth 2.0 works in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and address a public meeting.

Later, he will proceed to Chennur in Mancherial district. He will visit the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Pegadapalli village late on Saturday afternoon.

