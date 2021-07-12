Depts. submit reports on 50,000 vacancies

HYDERABAD

12 July 2021

PRC report says there are 1.9 lakh vacancies

The State government has identified around 50,000 vacant posts in different government departments after the two-day exercise conducted by the Principal Finance Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

But it apparently has to go a long way in identifying the total vacancies going by the status of human resources projected in the Pay Revision Commission report submitted earlier this year. The PRC said, in its report, that the sanctioned strength of the employees across the departments is 4,91,034 against which about 3,00,178 are working. This leaves vacancies in excess of 1.9 lakh.

The highest number of employees 1.37 lakh are sanctioned to the School Education Department against which 1.13 lakh are presently working. The Home Department stands second in the sanctioned cadre strength at 98,394 where only 61,212 are working. Health Department with a sanctioned cadre strength of 52,906 (22,336 working) stands next followed by the Revenue Department with sanctioned strength of 27,786 (19,825 working) and Panchayat Raj Department 26,201 (13,573 working), according to the PRC report.

The PRC said the sanctioned strength of employees in the five departments is 3,42,938 against which 2,30,799 are working, leaving vacancies of 1.12 lakh. The share of these five departments comes to 69.80% of the total cadre strength sanctioned for the State. The number of employees working in these departments was 2,30,799 which accounts for 76.88% of the total working strength. The Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal also made an elaborate study on the population, workforce ratio and it concluded that only 61% of the sanctioned strength is working. The sanctioned strength of 4.91 lakh employees was in the ratio of 1.4 per cent which worked out to 14 posts sanctioned for every 1,000 population. “But the ratio of employees actually available for 1,000 persons is 8.5 going by the vacancies,” the PRC said. Senior officials said the present exercise is focused on identification of direct recruitment posts and this will be followed by similar exercise to ascertain the vacancies created on account of promotions given to the employees in different cadres. Steps in this direction are likely to be initiated after the commencement of the process for filling direct recruitment vacancies.