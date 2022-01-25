Dept. of Posts releases booklet on world heritage sites

Move to identify, protect and preserve natural and cultural heritage

HYDERABAD

Chief Postmaster General S. Rajendra Kumar on Tuesday, also celebrated as National Tourism Day, released a “Prestige Booklet” on UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.

According to officials of the Department of Posts, the idea behind the move is to encourage identification, protection and preservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The Prestige Booklet contains information on stamps released on three types of sites: World Heritage Sites - I, which pertains to hill forts of Rajasthan, UNESCO World Heritage Sites - II, which has information on natural heritage sites, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites - III, which contains cultural heritage sites and three original miniature sheets.

The booklet will be available for sale at ₹800 from January 27 by means of the Philatelic Bureau, Hyderabad GPO. It will also be available on https://eshop.tsposts.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said that the idea of releasing a Prestige Booklet was introduced in 1995. While the Stamp Booklet has original stamps, the Prestige Booklet contains information about the subject, as well as original stamps.

The Department of Posts said that India has 40 world heritage sites, of which 32 are cultural heritage sites, seven are natural heritage sites and one is a mixed-criteria site.