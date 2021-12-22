Dept. levies to fund Harita Nidhi

The fund envisages massive plantation activity and sustainability

The State government has decided to raise corpus for the proposed green fund through levies that will be collected from different departments.

The government proposes to collect 0.01 per cent of the value of contract works of the Irrigation department while 10 per cent of the constituency development fund given to the MLAs and MLCs annually would be earmarked towards Green Fund. Similarly, ₹ 50 from every registration done by the Registration and Stamps department.

Likewise, ₹ 1,000 each will be collected from the amount generated through licences to shops, business establishments, renewal of permits to bars and wine shops towards the Green Fund.

The Education department, on its part, will contribute ₹ 10 per student for admission up to X standard, ₹15 in case of Intermediate admissions and ₹ 25 for degree students while ₹100 per student would be charged in respect of admissions into professional courses.

The Environment and Forests department had recently issued a circular asking the departments to initiate necessary action for issue of orders/amendments to statutes/rules as may be necessary for levy of charges and transfer the collected amounts to the Telangana Green Fund.

The development follows the announcement by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly in October first week about the constitution of Telangana Harita Nidhi (Green Fund).

The Telangana Harita Nidhi would receive contributions from different sources including public representatives, government employees and other sections of the society besides a pre-defined portion of taxes, fee and other levies collected by the government.

The fund would be utilised for establishment of nurseries, raising plantations, watering, protection of plantation, capacity building and other areas.

A high level committee headed by Forest Minister had already been constituted by the State Government to manage the fund and submit reports on a regular basis.