Deprived of insurance and denied compensation, kin of tenant farmers in Telangana suffer in silence

Edla Manasa was 22-years-old and a new mother when her husband Edla Amarender, a farmer, ended his life in Gudatipalli village of the Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

Holding her two-month-old baby in arms, Manasa made several rounds of the government offices, right from the panchayat office to the district collectorate, for ex-gratia and other entitlements.

Eight years later, now Manasa is travelling to other villages to work as farmhand. A tenant farmer, her husband did not have a cent of land, nor a house of his own.

“We sowed chilli for three years, and reaped losses. Later we shifted to cotton, and doubled the losses. After incurring ₹eight lakh in debt and mortgaging all my gold, my husband killed himself by consuming pesticide,” Manasa related.

After his death, Revenue officials came and took details of the death, but the aid of ₹6 lakh never arrived, leaving Manasa to her own means of livelihood.

Manasa’s is just one among hundreds of cases of suicide by tenant farmers whose families did not benefit from the Telangana government’s Rythu Bima scheme.

Telangana government had adopted the government order of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh issued in 2004 granting ex gratia of ₹1 lakh and loans settlement of ₹50,000 for the kin of farmers who commit suicide due to issues related to economic distress.

In 2015, through another GO, the government enhanced the ex-gratia to ₹5 lakh plus ₹1 lakh towards loan settlement.

After August 15, 2018 when the Rythu Bima scheme (farmers’ insurance) was introduced by the government, the payment of monetary compensation by the government has stopped.

As per the process mentioned in the orders, a committee headed by the Revenue Divisional Officer, and having the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Director Agriculture as members, should enquire into each farmer’s suicide and certify it.

The committees have stopped such investigations altogether since Rythu Bima became operational. Rythu Bima scheme ensures ₹5 lakh compensation to farmers irrespective of the reasons for the suicide, only if the land under cultivation is in the farmer’s name. It does not apply to tenant farmers.

Mayaka Srinivas from Himmathnagar village of Veenavanka mandal, Karimnagar district killed himself on December 22, 2023, unable to bear the burden of debt and humiliation. He had been cultivating his cousin’s seven acres for three years.

“In 2022, the paddy crop was damaged by hailstorm. The next year, cotton crop failed due to pest infestation driving my husband to a corner,” Latha, his bereaved wife, said.

Though Srinivas’ parents had two acres of land, it was not divided among the three brothers, due to which Srinivas did not have farmer’s status for insurance. Though a police complaint was made and Tahsildar came for enquiry, no monetary aid has been received, says Latha, who is now working as farm labourer and cultivating one acre under tenancy to fend for herself and two children.

“After Rythu Bima started, officials have stopped visiting the families of farmers who committed suicide. Only farmers with own land are getting insurance amount. The tenant farmer families are left high and dry,” said B. Kondal Reddy from Rythu Swarajya Vedika, an NGO working on farmers’ issues.

A PIL was filed in High Court in 2022 on behalf of 100 kin of farmers who had not received compensation, upon which the court issued directions in November last for enquiries to be conducted and the claims for ex-gratia to be settled. More than 80 families benefited from the judgement, says Mr. Reddy.

“But it stopped there. The process has not been applied to other cases of farmers’ suicide,” he says.

Reminding that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had promised to offer help to the kin of the tenant farmers, Mr. Reddy demands that he fulfil the same.

As per the studies conducted by the NGO, Telangana has nearly 25 lakh tenant farmers who constitute 36% of the total farmers. But they account for 75% of suicide by farmers.