Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into cyclone soon

High Wave/Ocean State warning/alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar has been sounded by a joint bulletin of the IMD and INCOIS.

The Deep Depression over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved north northwest wards with a speed of 30 kmph during past few hours and lay centred at about 480km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 600km south- southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 700km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha). It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in the next few hours.

It is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by Saturday (Decembe 4) morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north northeast wards and move along the Odisha coast during the subsequent 24 hours with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. High Wave/Ocean State warning/alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar has been sounded by a joint bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Systems (INCOIS) on Friday noon.

High waves in the range of 2.5-4.3 metres are forecasted along the East coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with surface current speeds varying between 75-200cm/sec. Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 100kmph are likely even as light to moderate rainfall to heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and south coastal Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall has also been forecast at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal & north Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into west central and adjoining southeast & east central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone impact is expected on these areas: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts of north Coastal A.P.; Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, the bulletin added.