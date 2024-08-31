ADVERTISEMENT

Depression in Bay of Bengal has Telangana on alert for heavy rainfall

Published - August 31, 2024 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts across all districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 1). According to K. Nagarathna, head of the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas over the next 24 hours.

Currently, weather conditions suggest that the low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, observed on Friday (August 30), intensified into a depression in the morning of Saturday (August 31). The system is likely to move in a west or northwest direction, Ms. Nagarathna explained in a video statement released on Saturday evening.

As a result, Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall across most areas on Saturday and Sunday, with some regions receiving extremely heavy rainfall and others experiencing heavy to very heavy showers. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to decrease thereafter.

For Sunday, a red alert has been issued for the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. 

An Orange warning has been issued for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts.

A Yellow alert has been issued for Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Medak districts.

