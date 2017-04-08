‘Depression a major issue among youth’

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said India ranks second in the world in the number of youth suicides, and those between the ages of 15 and 29 were ending their life mostly due to depression.

Taking part in an awareness camp on depression conducted for police personnel in connection with the World Health Day here on Friday, the Commissioner said 5% to 10% youth were suffering from depression, which was one of the the major reasons for people committing suicide.

A whopping 300 million people suffer from depression, while 50 million people in India face the same problem.

Appealing to the youth to keep themselves away from bad habits like drugs, alcohol, gutka, and tobacco, he said those suffering from depression do not show any interest in anything and deal with insomnia, exhaustion, lack of hunger, and other health problems.

Mr. Kartikeya said the awareness camp was organised as police personnel were subject to mental stress due to increasing work pressure, which was ultimately impacting their health.

Earlier, the Commissioner released a pamphlet written by leading neuro psychiatrist A. Vishal on depression and causes leading to it.

Assistant Commission of Police D. Anand Kumar, Indian Medical Association president Ravindra Soory, secretary A. Srinivas Rao, and senior doctors J. Bapu Reddy, R. Vidyasagar, Kavitha Reddy, and Rajashekar were also present.

In a separate programme at the Government General Hospital, Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy flagged off a motorcycle rally held on the occasion. District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkati and GGH Superintendent Ramulu were present.

Warangal Special Correspondent adds: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, in co-ordination with Shine High School, organised a seminar on the occasion of World Health Day here on Friday.

The chief guest, noted ENT surgeon Madisetti Sudeep, said, “Cleanliness is next to godliness. Health should be given utmost priority during childhood or else education will be disturbed. Mental health should also be given equal importance along with physical health.”

Correspondent of Shine High School B. Venu said people were leading a mechanical life where they were speaking to machines but not other people. “We do not share, care, communicate, and listen. As a result, the sad emotions are piling up and gradually turning into depression. The simplest mantra of overcoming this is ‘let’s talk.’”

Santhosh Manduva, founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, said busy life prevented people from spending quality time with their grandparents, which was the best stress buster. “As both parents are working to lead a comfortable life, grandparents are experiencing a huge void in their lives. As a reason, both the children and the elderly were facing depression. Children should make some time for their grandparents which will benefit both,” he said.