Depressed over mother’s death, youth hangs self

March 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide at his residence at Karimguda village, Keesara, on Friday morning.

Depressed over his mother’s death, Nallarala Akash Reddy hanged himself, police said. He was a third year engineering student and was staying with his family at Karimguda.

“A preliminary inquiry revealed that his mother, Nallarala Padmaja, passed away due to an ailment about five years ago, following which Akash slipped into depression. His cousin, Akilash Reddy, who found him hanging, said that he was mentally disturbed,” said police.

Akash went to sleep in his room, as usual, on Thursday night and was found dead in the morning. Keesara police visited the place and shifted the body for a post-mortem.

“A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. His family does not suspect any foul play,” police added.

