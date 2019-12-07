Depot Welfare Board to address grievances of staff

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation executive directors instructed that they take steps to constitute Depot Welfare Board.
The board is to look into grievances of TSRTC workers. He advised EDs to regularly meet workers and solve their problems.
The CM directed the EDs to ensure that TSRTC workers, including drivers and conductors, behaved in a polite and courteous manner with passengers. He also said that ‘hail and board’ concept should be implemented as soon as possible.
He reiterated that the TSRTC would start cargo services on a large scale and assured of government cargo transportation orders.
